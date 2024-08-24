A teenage girl narrowlly escaped a molestation attempt in Tinsukia's Sripuria area on Friday, August 23 night. The incident unfolded when a man, identified as Jon Haloi, approached the girl under the guise of offering her chocolates. However, his intentions were far from innocent, as he attempted to take advantage of the young girl.

Alerted to the situation, the local police swiftly intervened, rescued the teenager from the perpetrator's clutches. Haloi, sensing the police's presence, managed to flee the scene. However, a subsequent operation by the authorities led to his arrest, along with his accomplice, from different locations in Tinsukia.

A case has been registered against Jon Halai under Section 75(2)Bns R/W Section 8 of the POCSO Act at Tinsukia Sadar police station. The accused is currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.

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This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of sexual violence against minors.

Meanwhile, Tafazul Islam, the prime accused in the Dhing gang rape case, was declared dead after an intense two-hour-long rescue operation that ensued earlier in the day. Islam attempted to flee police custody today at 4 am by jumping into a nearby pond during an investigation.

The police had escorted him to the crime scene for further inquiry when the escape attempt occurred.

Fearing that he might have drowned, the police immediately launched a search operation. After two hours, the rescue teams recovered the body of Islam from the water. Islam was arrested on August 23 after the extensive investigation identified him as the third man involved in the brutal gang rape.