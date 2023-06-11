Tinsukia police have achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending a gang involved in fraudulent activities under the guise of providing vehicles in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Following a complaint lodged with the Tinsukia police, a key member of the gang was arrested on June 9. The arrested individual has been identified as Ram Prasad Sah, a resident of Tinsukia.

The gang operated by deceiving innocent victims with the promise of securing vehicles within ONGC. They meticulously executed their plan and managed to extract substantial amounts of money from unsuspecting individuals by issuing fake work orders. Acting swiftly after the arrest in Tinsukia, the local police, in collaboration with Shivsagar police, conducted an operation in Shivsagar to track down the mastermind behind this elaborate scheme. Identified as Kanai Mandal, he was apprehended from Milan Nagar in Sivasagar.

ASP Crime Branch, Moidul Islam, expressed his satisfaction with the successful outcome of the operation. In a statement given to the media, he said, "We are delighted to have achieved such a significant breakthrough in this case. The arrest of Kanai Mandal, the main accused and mastermind, marks a major milestone in our investigation."

Investigations into the gang's operations are ongoing, with the police expected to gather more evidence to strengthen the case against the accused.