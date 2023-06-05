An investigation conducted by the Crime Branch of Tinsukia Police has uncovered an oil theft ring operating in Upper Assam. The investigation has led to the detention of three individuals, including a journalist from a satellite channel, Amit Gogoi.

The Tinsukia police, in their relentless pursuit to crack down on oil theft, have seized an oil-laden tanker as evidence of the illicit activities. The investigation has also exposed a complex network of oil thieves, with connections leading back to Guwahati.

The detained individuals, identified as Birbal Gohain, Jantu Maran, and journalist Amit Gogoi, were presented before the court on June 5. Following their appearance in court, they were placed under the custody of Tinsukia police for a period of two days.