The Tinsukia police have dealt a major blow to the extensive member recruitment drive orchestrated by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Upper Assam. As the region prepared to celebrate Independence Day, the police team arrested a former ULFA-I member, obstructing several youths from venturing into the path of militancy.

On the evening of July 30, acting on a critical input, the Tinsukia police, in collaboration with the Army, apprehended Surajit Gogoi from Pengeri in Tinsukia district. Gogoi, identified as an ex-ULFA-I member, had previously been arrested by security forces in 2022. His detention came after the arrest of two linkmen, Juman Bora and Susank Rajkhowa, who supported ULFA-I. The subsequent search led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of explosive materials in Digboi Mamarni, Tinsukia district, resulting in a police encounter where Juman Bora sustained serious injuries.

Surajit Gogoi, a former member of ULFA-I, was entrusted with the responsibility of recruiting fresh members for ULFA-I from various zones within Tinsukia district. Following orders from Aiseng axom of ULFA-I, Gogoi was in the process of enlisting 17 youths from Tinsukia, Sadiya, and Pengeri Bardumsa regions to bolster Alpha Swadheen's ranks. The police and Army have obtained a list of these prospective recruits who were ready to join ULFA-I afresh.

Additional SP (HQ) of Tinsukia district, Bivas Das, stated, "We received information that a recruitment process is ongoing, and as a result, some youths have been contacted. Following the leads, we successfully apprehended two youths, namely Juman Bora and Susank Rajkhowa. Through them, we obtained valuable information and tips, including the location of explosives, which we subsequently recovered.

On July 31, we apprehended another youth, Surajit Gogoi, who provided us with further information about the individuals who were contacted for recruitment. Based on this information, we have launched a thorough investigation, and our operation is currently underway. We have received a list of potential recruits and are diligently working according to the inputs received.

As part of our investigation, we have discovered that some of the youths had recently returned from Chennai, while others were involved in farming and small businesses in Tinsukia. These individuals were believed to be targeted for recruitment by the banned outfit."