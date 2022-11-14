Continuing with its relentless efforts to root out the menace of illegal drug trafficking, Tinsukia police raided the house of a drug peddler named Prakash Das on Subosini road in Tinsukia on November 13 night.

In the search operation, the police nabbed two people with 16.34 grams of drugs during a raid led by city inspector Bhaskar Raj Baruah, along with Police Officer-in-charge of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station Paragjyoti Buragohain.

The drug peddler, Prakash Das was caught red-handed while packaging drugs in the bathroom of his residence.

Speaking to the media, the officer in charge of the Tinsukia Sadar police station said, "Based on the information, we raided the house of Prakash Das and upon search, we found two persons, Prakash Das and Amrit Das were packing drugs in small containers inside the bathroom".

Meanhwhile, the team also arrested Amrit Das from the said residence.

Subsequently, the Tinsukia police brought both of them to Sadar police station and are continuing their interrogation in search of more information.

Earlier on November 5, the Guwahati police in Assam’s Kamrup district seized a huge quantity of illicit Yaba tablets valued at over Rs 15 crore on the outskirts of the city.

Notably, as per police, the contraband tablets were seized in the Sonapur area, around 20 km away from Guwahati city.

Based on the specific information, a police team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from the hidden chambers of the vehicle.

On the other hand, a person identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan hailing from the Thoubal district in Manipur has been arrested along with the seized items.

The police officials while speaking to the media said that the market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 15 crore.