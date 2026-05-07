Assam: Tinsukia police seize large quantities of cannabis near district jail

Tinsukia Police on May 7, carried out a major anti-narcotics operation at Kakoratoli near the Tinsukia District Jail and seized a huge quantity of cannabis during the raid.

According to police sources, the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the storage of contraband in the area. Acting on the information, a large team of Tinsukia Police conducted a secret operation and recovered the cannabis from the residence of a relative of an alleged cannabis trader identified as Ponakon Das of Kakoratoli.

The operation was led by DSP Parikshit Lahon along with a substantial contingent of police personnel. Officials stated that the seized cannabis is estimated to weigh around two quintals.

Police have initiated further investigation into the case to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the contraband.