Tinsukia police superintendent Gaurav Abhijit Dilip has assured to file a charge sheet in the Margherita rape and murder case within a month. In addition, the top district cop has also promised to take up the proceedings via a fast-track court.

The Tinsukia police are also suspecting involvement of more people in the alleged rape and murder case. The accused in the Margherita rape and murder case, Anan Tanti, had sustained a bullet injury on his lower limb and has been sent to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better medication.

Earlier, the Tinsukia police had recovered the body of a victim girl from a septic tank at Jayanagar in Margherita. Following this, the Margherita police arrested the rape and murder case accused Anan Tanti after a manhunt. According to police sources, Tanti was hiding in the Deomali area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

However, the police personnel allegedly opened fire at Tanti after he attempted to flee their custody while he was being taken to the Margherita police station from Arunachal Pradesh on May 4 evening.