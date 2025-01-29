The International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee has welcomed the Gauhati High Court's suo motu intervention in the ongoing illegal rat-hole coal mining in Assam. The committee praised the court’s directive to the state government to explain how the practice continues despite a Supreme Court ban and called for immediate action to halt unlawful mining and ensure accountability.

L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, has alleged that illegal coal mining has persisted for decades, irrespective of which political party was in power. He stated that a significant amount of money generated from illegal mining flows into government systems, both legally and illegally, making enforcement challenging.

The committee has called for a thorough investigation into the revenue generated from illegal mining and how it is being used. Singh urged the High Court to continue its probe and take strict action against those responsible, whether individuals or organizations.

Following the recent Umrangso coal mining accident, where four bodies have been recovered while several workers remain missing, the committee has demanded accountability. It insists that the owners of the illegal rat-hole mining operations should be held responsible for the deaths, urging the court to implement strict measures to prevent further loss of life.

The committee also questioned the government's commitment to curbing illegal mining, pointing out that the primary culprit behind the Umrangso accident has yet to be arrested. It emphasized that merely shutting down illegal mines is not enough—authorities must also inspect coal storage depots and investigate those involved at different levels.

Concerns have been raised about illegal coal mining in the Margherita constituency, with allegations that certain forest department officials from Lekhapani, Jagun, and Margherita under the Digboi Forest Division are complicit. The committee claims to have identified these officials and intends to disclose their names soon.

Extending its concerns to Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the Changlang district, the committee has urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take immediate action against illegal mining operations. It also plans to submit an official letter to the Gauhati High Court on the matter, calling for a broader crackdown on unlawful mining activities in the region.