The mysterious death of a Class 10 student in Tinsukia district's Lekhapani area has prompted a thorough investigation. Tinsukia District Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav assured the public that a dedicated team is working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier on August 1, an angry mob broke into the hostel where the student's body was discovered, causing significant damage. The student was found hanging in the hostel's verandah outside his room, and the family has claimed foul play. The mob, which reached the hostel campus in Udoipur village under Tinsukia's Margherita sub-division, tore down the hostel walls and damaged two of the hostel owner's vehicles.

Large crowds, angered by the incident, gathered at the school, demanding the presence of the school's owner. The police, who launched a probe, sought to take seven students of the hostel for questioning. However, the crowd outside impeded the police until the school owner's arrival. The police team stationed at the scene had to blank fire to control the situation, and reinforcements were called in to pacify the crowd.

Apart from Lekhapani Police, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer was also at the scene, and investigations are ongoing. The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate said that the body had been recovered and sent for post-mortem. The magistrate stated, "Early in the morning, we got information of a St Paul's School student dying by suicide in the hostel's verandah. As magistrate, I went there and requested the body, which has been sent to Tinsukia Medical College for post-mortem. We found that the arrangements at the hostel were not up to the mark and the warden was also absent."

"The police have taken the principal to Lekhapani Station for questioning. Four or five of his hostel mates have also been taken for questioning. Until the end of the investigations, the school has been sealed. We will try to complete the investigation within two to three days so that it does not hamper the other students," he added.

Superintendent Gaurav further assured the public that the investigation is progressing rapidly. One crucial piece of evidence discovered is the youth's mobile phone, which contained a video clip detailing methods of committing suicide. This alarming find on the student's YouTube history has raised further concerns and highlighted the need for a comprehensive examination of the factors leading to this tragic event.

"We are committed to uncovering the truth behind this unfortunate incident," stated Superintendent Gaurav. "The investigation team is working tirelessly to ensure that every aspect is thoroughly examined."