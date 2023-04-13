In a moment of pride for Assam, Angarag Borkakoti, a class 10 student of Tinsukia Kendriya Vidyalaya, has been selected for the prestigious "Young Scientist Programme" YUVIKA, which is organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The program aims to impart basic knowledge of space technology, space science, and space applications to the younger generation to arouse their interest in space activities. A total of 350 students from across the country have been selected for the program, and Angarag Borkakoti is one of them.

The news of his selection has brought immense joy to his family, school, and the entire Tinsukia district. Surjit Singh, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Tinsukia, expressed his pride in the student's achievement, saying, "It is a matter of pride for us to have our student selected for the Young Scientist Program organized by ISRO."

Angarag Borkakoti is the son of Tinsukia's Additional District Deputy Commissioner Manjeet Borkakoti and Swapnali Barkakoti. He will attend the training program from May 14 to May 27, 2023, at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru.

The program is an opportunity for the young minds of the country to learn about the latest developments and advancements in space technology and inspire them to pursue careers in the field. It is also a recognition of the immense potential and talent of students from smaller towns and cities.

The news of Angarag Borkakoti's selection for ISRO's Young Scientist Program has made the people of Tinsukia and the entire state of Assam proud, and it is a beacon of hope for aspiring young scientists from the region.