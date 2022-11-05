A boy from Assam's Tinsukia district has been selected for 'Master Chef India Season 3', said celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna on November 5.

The development comes after the 'Master Chef India', which tested the ability of the general public to make delicious food is back with new vigour this time too.

In this regard, auditions for 'MasterChef India Season 3' were conducted on a large scale in many big cities of India and Master Chef India Season 3 judge Khanna was present in Tinsukia on November 5.

Speaking on the occasion, Khana informed that a boy from Tinsukia has been selected for 'Master Chef India Season 3'. However, citing the rules of the program, he refused to reveal the identity of the boy.

He further said that talent does not need any field, it can come from anywhere.

''We are shooting an episode of the Master Chef, wherein, Tinsukia will play a significant role and I am 100 per cent sure this is going to be an eye opener for many people because whenever you think about Northeastern cuisine, you have a particular thinking. However, a boy from Tinsukia surprised us totally in a very good way. He made us realize that talent can come from any part,'' he added.

Khanna also said that the northeast has a different understanding of metal as the utensils which he saw here during his visit have totally surprised him.

''I have never seen such utensils anywhere what I saw here. Such utensils you will not get to see in Bengal of Uttar Pradesh. Northeast has a different understanding of metal,'' he added.