A second-year student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati (TISS-G), was found dead in his hostel room in what appears to be a suspected case of suicide. Authorities suspect that the student might have been battling depression for several months.

The student identified as Aishik Ghosh had participated in the college event Vaomalan the previous evening and is believed to have returned to his room around 6 am. His mother, unable to reach him despite repeated attempts, contacted his batchmates, leading to the tragic discovery.



The forensic team and local police have reached the scene, while faculty members and institute authorities are also present.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.