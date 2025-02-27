In an age dominated by digital connectivity, the Tisterpar post office, located just a kilometer from the India-Bangladesh border in Assam, continues to serve as an indispensable link for the region’s farming communities, which make up nearly 90 percent of the local population.

Despite technological advancements, residents still depend on traditional postal services for essential documentation. Established three decades ago, the post office remains a crucial hub, delivering ATM cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and various government documents to remote border villages.

Catering to villages under Durahati and Gaspara panchayats—including Tisterpar Part I & II, Durahati, Gaspara, Shingimari Part I & II, Aranya Gaon, Ghewmari, Kumargati, and Dubirpar—the post office plays a key role in ensuring timely communication and official correspondence. Letters and documents are routed through Dhubri’s head post office and Dharamsala before reaching Tisterpar.

The dedication of postal workers has reinforced the community’s trust in this service. Mohammed Ali Sheikh, who has been serving as the branch postmaster since 1992, takes immense pride in the post office’s continued relevance. "Even in the digital era, this post office remains a pillar of support for the villagers. We are committed to delivering essential services," he stated.

Afrin Pradhani, a rural postal servant, plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations. Local resident Habibar Rahman emphasized the post office’s deeper significance, saying, "It is more than just a place for letters and documents; it symbolizes the resilience and unity of our community."

As technology continues to reshape communication, the Tisterpar post office stands as a beacon of reliability, fostering connectivity and trust among the people of Dhubri’s border villages.