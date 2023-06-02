The All Tiwa Students Union, Tiwa Yuva Chhatra Parishad, and Tiwa Suraksha Samiti burned the effigy of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Morigaon on June 2. The protest comes amidst growing concerns over the Chief Minister's recent remarks regarding land ownership in the tribal belt and block.

Tiwa party organizations have been thrown into turmoil following Chief Minister Sarma's statement, which allows the Bengali Scheduled Caste community to purchase land in tribal belt areas. The decision has sparked outrage and deepened the divide between communities.

Chanting slogans like "Himanta Biswa Sarma Murdabad" (Down with Himanta Biswa Sarma), and "Himanta Biswa Sarma," the leadership of the All Tiwa Students Union, Tiwa Yuva Chhatra Parishad, and Tiwa Suraksha Samiti expressed their discontent and frustration.

Amidst the escalating tensions, a protester voiced their concerns, stating that the government of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly demonstrated a disconcerting pattern of dishonesty and disregard for democracy. The protester further expressed disappointment in the government's apparent intent to undermine the rich Tiwa culture and traditions. The implementation of the smart city project has raised suspicions that it may serve as a means to erode and diminish these valued aspects of Tiwa heritage.