Assam Trinamool Congress held a press conference on August 11 during which serious allegations were raised against the Central government's role in the ongoing violence in Manipur. The party's national spokesperson, Ripun Bora, leveled accusations against the Centre, citing its alleged involvement in the unrest. Bora's claims were accompanied by strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on the no-confidence motion regarding the Manipur situation.

Assam Rifles, an entity under the Union Home Ministry, is at the center of the controversy. It has been reported that Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police have been engaged in confrontations at multiple locations while attempting to maintain law and order and prevent violence in the state. Numerous videos from the region have allegedly documented these confrontations, hinting at a tense relationship between the Central agency and the local law enforcement bodies.

Trinamool Congress President for Assam, Ripun Bora, laid out the accusations during the press conference. "The Central government is behind the violence in Manipur," Bora asserted. He also drew attention to Prime Minister Modi's response to the no-confidence motion, expressing concerns over the Prime Minister's apparent lack of urgency in addressing the escalating situation.

Bora criticized Modi's speech on August 10, in which the Prime Minister responded to the opposition's no-confidence motion concerning Manipur. Bora argued that the speech displayed an indifferent attitude towards Manipur's plight. "The ongoing turmoil in Manipur has lasted for three months," Bora said, "and a befitting response from the Prime Minister was expected."

Drawing parallels with other states, Bora expressed dissatisfaction with the government's response, particularly in comparison to its actions in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal. Bora underscored the gravity of the situation in Manipur, pointing to the extensive damage caused by the violence. "Over 6,500 FIRs have been registered, and the death toll has tragically reached 150. In addition, approximately 60,000 people have been rendered homeless," he stated.

The alleged atrocities were further emphasized with figures that pointed to the destruction of religious institutions and the looting of weaponry from military installations. Bora claimed that around 300 places of worship, including churches, monasteries, temples, and mosques, had been demolished. Additionally, approximately 5,000 firearms and a staggering 6 lakh units of gunpowder were reported as stolen from military depots.

Bora insinuated that the Centre's perceived lack of adequate response to the situation hinted at the government's priorities. "The Central government's involvement in Manipur remains shrouded in mystery," he commented. The conflicting roles of the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in quelling violence further deepened the intrigue.

Bora also criticized the BJP for allegedly engaging in nepotism. He cited instances of political connections within the party, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the Quit India Movement. Bora pointed out cases of political figures with familial ties to influential party members, alleging a lack of transparency and fairness.