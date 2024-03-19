The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Assam has ousted its General Secretary Avijit Mazumdar, citing his alleged involvement in "anti-party activities."

Mazumdar's dismissal was executed following directives from Ripun Bora, who accused the former General Secretary of engaging in actions detrimental to the party's interests. Notably, moments after the official announcement of Mazumdar's expulsion surfaced, he tendered his resignation from the party citing coercion as the reason behind his decision.

Speaking with India Today NE, Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora elaborated on Mazumdar's dismissal, citing the latter's public remarks that allegedly tarnished the party's reputation. Bora stated that Mazumdar's statements deviated from the party's stance, causing significant harm to its credibility and operations.

"Mazumdar made certain statements which were not on party lines and had damaged the party’s proceedings," Ripun Bora said.