The President of Trinamool Congress Assam Ripun Bora said on Wednesday that his party is seeking at least four Lok Sabha seats in the state from the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to the media, Bora said, "The seat-sharing agreement has been going on and is in its final stage...however, the final call on the seat sharing will be taken by the national leaders of the INDI bloc and the framework has been completed at the state level."

Speaking on his seat sharing demand, the TMC leader asserted that every party is seeking seats like the APP has sought five seats, TMC is eyeing four seats, CPI(M) is seeking one seat, AJP is again seeking one seat, but when the final decision will be taken by the Central Committee in Delhi we all have to agree.



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As per reports, TMC has been eyeing Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Karimganj Lok Sabha seats.

Bora said that the Trinamool Congress has gained good support among the people of the state and they can come up with a good show in these four seats.

“We shall fight till the last point for the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat,” Bora said.

