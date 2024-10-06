The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on October 6 appointed West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak as the state-in-charge of the party in Assam.

In a statement, the Trinamool Congress informed that Ghatak will take charge with immediate effect.

Ghatak is the minister of labour, judicial and law departments in the West Bengal government.

He has been elected from the Asansol Uttar constituency of Paschim Bardhaman district in the 2011, 2016 and 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections and had previously been an MLA from Hirapur constituency during the period of 2001–2006.

(With PTI inputs)