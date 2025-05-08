The Assam unit of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is embroiled in a bitter internal conflict, with state president Romen Chandra Borthakur accused of misappropriating over 80% of the funds allocated for panchayat elections across several districts. The infighting came to light after Borthakur filed a police complaint against senior vice president Dulu Ahmed, alleging threats and abuse.

According to Borthakur’s complaint filed at Dispur Police Station on Wednesday, Ahmed and his close aide Sanjib Mahanta allegedly sent vulgar and threatening messages via WhatsApp, with a warning to Borthakur to respond by May 12. Borthakur claims the messages were part of an intimidation tactic linked to his alleged financial mismanagement.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Dulu Ahmed accused Borthakur of misusing over Rs 15 lakh meant for party candidates in Goalpara, Mankachar, Boko-Chaygaon, Samaria, Barpeta, Nalbari, and Bajali. “There are no election meetings in Lower Assam districts. Even after a big incident was organized in Hajo, the president remained silent,” Ahmed said.

He further alleged that Borthakur has failed to support party workers in his home district of Tinsukia and has been “hiding in Kolkata” during critical campaign phases. Ahmed accused Borthakur of weakening the party structure and attempting to cause a breakdown by allegedly collaborating with the Congress, citing a reported meeting with senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.

The internal feud, now public, threatens to destabilize the Assam TMC at a crucial time. According to Ahmed, party morale is low, and many workers are disillusioned due to a lack of transparency in fund allocation and campaign strategy. “If the party worker's election fund is embraced, there will be no exemption for any reason,” he said.

Meanwhile, Borthakur, in his complaint, has claimed that the threats are serious enough to endanger his life. He has sought police protection and has stated his intention to escalate the matter to senior party leadership and national law enforcement agencies.

Dispur police officials have confirmed receiving the complaint and are currently verifying the evidence.

With the first phase of panchayat elections already concluded on May 30, the party’s ongoing internal strife casts a shadow over its performance in the remaining phases.