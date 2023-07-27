AITC national spokesperson Ripun Bora criticized the BJP Government’s plea to extend the term of current Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure.

The Centre on July 26 moved an application urging the Supreme Court to modify the July 11 judgment curtailing the incumbent ED chief’s tenure till July 31 and allow him to continue in office till October 15 of this year.

The BJP government cited the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review of an ongoing crackdown on money laundering stating that his continuation in office will smoother the review process.



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However, this angers the opposition leader, who makes it clear that the Supreme Court calls the repeated extension of ED Chief Mishra’s extension “Illegal” in his tweet. Bora further stated that BJP has a “Vikash” (Development) way through its continued association and misuse of central agencies such as CBI and ED.

Enforcement Directorate chief Sudhir Kumar Mishra was initially appointed for a two-year term in November 2018, which expired in November 2020.

The Supreme Court three bench judge led by Justice Gavai on July 11, 2023, declared that two extensions granted to Mishra in November 2021 and November 2022 were invalid.