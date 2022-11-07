Miffed over the delay in the construction work of Silchar-Saurashtra Mahasadak, the Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, sarcastically said that Guwahati is still far from Barak.

Dev made this comment after she visited the Silchar-Saurashtra Mahasadak on November 6 apart from visiting the Balasara-Harengazha section.

During the visit, she also held a discussion with the officials of the Mahasadak construction company.

''It would take at least three to four years to complete the work of the mahasadak. Looking at the current situation, the Guwahati is still far away from Barak,'' she added

Notably, two companies are working operating from Haflong to Balasara.

The TMC MP also expressed doubts about the completion of work on the road in April and added that the permission for wildlife sanctuary for this stretch has also not been availed yet. Besides this, NHAI has sanctioned only Rs 1800 crore.

''It is very important to have compatibility between the two companies to complete the road work at the earliest,'' she added.

She further informed that she will be meeting the Union Minister soon to seek permission for the wildlife sanctuary.