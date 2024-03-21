In a scathing denouncement on social media, Assam Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government accusing it of employing electoral tactics under the guise of legislation. Dev's highlighted the grim realities faced by individuals in Assam during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) rollout and highlighted the echoes of such tragedies now reverberating in West Bengal following the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Referring to the distressing case of a young man named Debasis Sengupta, who took his own life allegedly due to fears surrounding the CAA and the NRC, Dev drew parallels between the anguish experienced in Assam and the emerging crisis in Bengal. She underlined the uncertainty gripping individuals without proper documentation, leading some to take drastic measures amid fears of being excluded from citizenship.

"In Assam, during the NRC rollout, many took their lives, uncertain of their citizenship. Now, Bengal faces the same tragic reality after the CAA notification," said Dev.

The MP lambasted the government's actions as "inhumane" and "unnecessary," asserting that the legislation serves as nothing more than a political tool aimed at electoral gains rather than safeguarding the rights and security of the people. Dev condemned the BJP and the NDA government for their role in implementing laws that she perceives as lacking empathy and driven solely by political motives.

"What happened in Assam during the NRC is now happening in Bengal after the rules under CAA have been notified," Dev stated.