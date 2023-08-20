The Trinamool Congress has taken a firm stand against the decision to merge 41 lower primary schools in Dima Hasao district questioning the future of education in the region.

The Dima Hasao district committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has publicly voiced its opposition to the closure and merger of 41 lower primary schools in the Harengazao development block of Dima Hasao, an integral hill district of Assam. Expressing their concerns at a press conference held in Haflong, Asing Jamie, the president of Trinamool Congress's Dima Hasao district committee, criticized the BJP party for its role in this contentious decision.

Jamie raised compelling questions regarding the BJP's intentions, suggesting that instead of propelling Dima Hasao district towards progress, the party's actions seemed to be pushing the region backwards. Strongly denouncing what he referred to as "anti-people policies" of the BJP party, Jamie indicated that while the party might have secured victories through elections, their recent decisions could elicit a different response from the electorate in the upcoming polls.

Central to the Trinamool Congress's objections is the government's decision to close down 41 lower primary schools in Dima Hasao district. Jamie asserted that the closure of these schools could potentially detrimentally impact the region's education landscape. He contended that private schools in Dima Hasao district had received substantial financial assistance, which raised concerns about the equity of the government's approach.

In a fiery allegation, Jamie claimed that government schools were being systematically weakened to accommodate the operation of private institutions. Drawing attention to the unique context of the hills and bhuiyans (indigenous communities), he spoke of the significance of tailoring policies to the specific needs of these regions.