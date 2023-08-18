The Assam unit of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 18 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report flagging discrepancies in the database of centrally sponsored health scheme and the high cost of the Dwarka Expressway.

In a press meet held today in Guwahati, TMC National Spokesperson Ripun Bora said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech from Red Fort declared the crusade against Corruption. But it is surprising over the silence of Prime Minister and BJP Leaders on the very serious financial and scams which are exposed in CAG's report dated 10th August 2023."

The TMC also criticized the Modi government and highlighted the irregularities in the Ayodhya Development Projects among others.



Also Read: Congress hits out at centre over CAG report flagging irregularities in numerous government schemes

The TMC also stated that the Rural Development Ministry has a provision for pensions for the elderly, the poor, widows, and the physically disabled, under NSAP, however, money from this was diverted to put hoardings in 19 states and every district on the 'Swachh Bharat' fortnight that they celebrated.

Earlier senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on August 14 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report claiming discrepancies in the database of a centrally sponsored health scheme.

Ramesh further that tomorrow i.e. August 15, the Prime Minister will unleash his torrent of lies from the rampant of Red Fort for one last time, taking off from his tsunami of lies to the nation in the parliament last week.

''But will he have the courage to question his own government and his ministers on their corruption and incompetence? Jairam asked saying that CAG has been able to expose the sheer corruption and incompetence of the Modi government.

''Our statement on the series of reports tabled in the Parliament by the CAG. Even a defanged CAG has been able to expose the sheer corruption and incompetence of the Modi government,'' the Congress leader tweeted.