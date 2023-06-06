The State Unit of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on June 6 staged a unique protest near the party head office in Khanapara, Guwahati.

As part of it, the TMC workers gathered under a giant tree to save themselves from the heatwave, saving themselves from paying rising electricity bills.

It is mentioned here that recently answering a journalist's question, the speaker of the State Assembly Biswajit Daimary said, "As the state does not have its own electricity production and as we are dependent on others, we have to combat it. We have to find alternatives by sitting under trees to reduce power bills."

Also Read: Assam Congress MLA sits under tree to avoid rising electricity bills outside Assembly Speaker's residence

Angst by the Speaker's irresponsible comment, State TMC chief Ripun has lambasted him and the current BJP Government and especially the Power minister for their failure to address the grievances of the public. He further stated that the people of Assam are in deep trouble as the Government has not been able to provide basic facilities to the people of this land. Be it regular electricity supply or water supply, the BJP govt has failed on all fronts. Bora demanded the issue be addressed and decrease electricity tariffs.

TMC protesters raised slogans like “Stop betraying people with false promises in the election”, “Stop load shedding, provide 24*7 electricity”, “Go back BJP Govt”, “Stop looting the public in the name of Smart meter”.