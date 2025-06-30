Assam: TMC steps up BTC poll push; land rights, D voter issues top election agenda

With the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) elections approaching, every political party in the state has intensified its activities.

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has also begun its election campaigns.

Organizational meetings have been held in every district of the BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) to assess the party's grassroots presence.

The party is set to contest the elections by putting up a strong fight against the BJP.

The leadership of the Trinamool Congress has compared the BJP to a crocodile.

Appealing to the public of BTR, the party has urged them to completely uproot the BJP, which they allege aims to destroy regional forces.

The Trinamool Congress has announced that it will contest the elections on key issues such as the BTC elections, land rights, and the resolution of D voter-related problems.

While recognizing the continued relevance of BPF and UPPL in BTR, the party has labeled the BJP as opportunistic.

The Trinamool Congress plans to field candidates in Salbari, Baganpara, Koklabari, Mushalpur, and Mathanguri constituencies of Baksa district.

Meanwhile, the party has described state minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass as one of the most incompetent ministers of the Assam government.

The Trinamool leader also made remarks regarding the controversy surrounding Gir cows.

Trinamool Congress state secretary Sishir Dev Kalita, along with Sanjeev Mohanta and Sahadev Das, were present during the organizational meeting held at Salbari in Baksa.