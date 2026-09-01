Assam: TMC to contest Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, opens new state headquarters

The Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, September 1, announced that it will contest the upcoming by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, while inaugurating its new state headquarters in Guwahati.

The new office was inaugurated by TMC Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal Nadimul Haque and Assam Pradesh TMC in-charge president and MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed.

An organisational meeting attended by around 300 party workers was held at the new headquarters, where the decision to contest the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll was formally announced, a party statement said.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ahmed said the party workers were ready to serve the people and confirmed that the TMC would enter the electoral contest.

"We will contest the Lok Sabha by-election. The candidate will be decided through a specific procedure. The candidate should be highly educated, honest and dedicated, and should be able to speak clearly either in Hindi or English," he said.

Ahmed said applications for the party ticket had been made available at the new office and aspirants had been asked to collect and submit the forms by September 5.

"At present, the country and the state are suffering from misgovernance of the BJP. People are looking for a strong alternative against both BJP and Congress, and this time that alternative will be Trinamool," he said.

Ahmed said the party's main electoral plank would be the struggle for the rights of indigenous people and issues affecting them.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party shortly before the Assam Assembly elections and joined the BJP. He subsequently contested and won the Dispur Assembly constituency and became an MLA.

The TMC's decision to contest the bypoll marks its effort to expand its electoral presence in Assam.