"Assam to achieve 16.93% growth in 2026–27,” says Ajanta Neog while tabling Vote-on-Account

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Tuesday, February 17, tabled the Vote-on-Account for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assam Legislative Assembly, outlining key financial projections and major developmental announcements ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Presenting the interim budget for expenditure from April to July 2026, the Finance Minister projected a growth rate of 16.93 percent for 2026–27. She stated that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to reach Rs 8.71 lakh crore, with the state aiming to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028, two years ahead of its earlier target.

Highlighting economic progress, Neog said the state’s per capita income has doubled over the past five years, from Rs 86,947 in 2020–21 to Rs 1,85,429 in 2025–26, registering a 113 percent increase, making Assam one of the fastest-growing states in the country in terms of per capita income.

On infrastructure, she informed the House that eight bridges over the Brahmaputra River are currently operational, while construction is underway on four more. She added that the number of bridges over the river has increased from three earlier to 12 during the present government’s tenure. The proposal for an underground railway line at the “Chicken’s Neck” corridor was also welcomed.

The Finance Minister announced that under the Chief Minister’s ‘Nijut Moina’ and ‘Nijut Babu’ schemes, financial assistance will be provided to students. Under ‘Nijut Babu’, students will receive monthly assistance ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, with additional support for postgraduate studies.

In the housing and renewable energy sectors, she stated that beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s ‘Surya Ghar’ scheme will receive a subsidy of Rs 45,000. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 17,07,987 houses have been constructed in Assam over the past five years. She also mentioned the Chief Minister’s participation in the World Economic Forum at Davos.

For women beneficiaries under the ‘Lakhpati Baideo’ scheme, the second phase will provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000. Plans were also announced for the development of an urban industrial corridor and the creation of a twin city comprising Guwahati, Jagiroad, and Palashbari. The government also claimed success in achieving zero rhino poaching in the state.

Regarding education, Neog announced good news for non-provincialised teachers and tutors. A one-time assistance will be provided under the ‘Gurudakshina’ scheme, and a portal will be opened for the provincialisation of eligible teachers and tutors.

In infrastructure development, she outlined plans for an elevated corridor from the airport to Jagiroad and an express corridor between Guwahati and Dibrugarh. Five new airports are proposed in Nagaon, Diphu, Umrangso, Majuli, and Manas.

Additionally, she said that rural areas are currently receiving 23.4 hours of electricity supply daily. From March, land pattas will be distributed to tea garden workers, benefiting around 3.5 lakh families with land rights.

The Vote-on-Account, presented in the pre-election period, is expected to include several attractive announcements as the state prepares for the next phase of governance.