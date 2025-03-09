Assam's railway network is set to be fully electrified within the current year, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced on Sunday. Reviewing ongoing projects at Guwahati railway station, he underlined the rapid pace of infrastructure development in the region.

"Till 2014, there was no railway electrification in Assam, but now 100 per cent railway electrification is going to be completed by the end of 2025," Somanna stated. He was accompanied by Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and other senior officials during his visit.

The minister highlighted efforts to double railway lines to increase capacity and efficiency. He also noted that new railway tracks are being laid to improve connectivity, addressing the region's growing transportation needs.

Somanna stressed the importance of modernising railway stations to enhance passenger comfort and streamline operations. As part of this initiative, Guwahati railway station is undergoing a major revamp under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with an estimated budget of Rs 181.09 crore.

During his inspection, the minister assessed key facilities, including waiting halls, QR code ticketing counters, and security measures. He also visited the executive lounge and lauded officials for maintaining cleanliness at the station. Additionally, he held discussions on further improvements.

On Saturday, Somanna reviewed the redevelopment of Dibrugarh railway station and visited the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge, a crucial link between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh over the Brahmaputra River.

The government remains committed to enhancing railway infrastructure in the northeastern states, aiming for better connectivity and efficiency in the transportation network. (With inputs from PTI)