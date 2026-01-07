Assam to appoint public prosecutor, five senior advocates in Zubeen Garg death case

The Assam government has decided to appoint a public prosecutor and five experienced senior criminal lawyers to handle the death case of music icon Zubeen Garg, officials said.

According to sources, the government has already prepared a shortlist of seven to eight senior advocates for the purpose. The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on January 9, during which five advocates will be selected from the list to represent the prosecution in the case.

Advocates Jiaul Kamar and Pallav Kataki have already been included in the shortlisted panel, sources confirmed.

The move comes amid growing demands for a strong legal team to ensure a thorough and effective prosecution in the high-profile case. Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, had earlier submitted an application to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting the appointment of additional advocates to pursue the case.

The state government’s decision to engage multiple senior criminal lawyers is aimed at strengthening the prosecution and ensuring that the case is pursued with due legal rigour.