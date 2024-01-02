In a bid to enhance the quality of education and ensure improved learning outcomes, the Assam government is set to launch 'Gunotsav 2024,' a comprehensive state-wide evaluation exercise spanning from January 3 to February 8. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu revealed the details of the ambitious initiative at a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The scope of 'Gunotsav 2024' encompasses the evaluation of approximately 40 lakh students across 43,498 government schools in 35 districts of the state. Pegu emphasized that the participation of all stakeholders, including teachers, students, administrators, and local communities, is crucial to fostering accountability and achieving quality education.

Divided into three phases, the evaluation will kick off in the first round covering 12 districts from January 3 to 6, followed by 13 districts from January 9 to 12, and the remaining 10 districts in the final leg from February 5 to 8. Pegu highlighted the multifaceted approach of the exercise, stating, "It will identify the learning gaps of each child and ensure quality education with grade-specific outcomes."

The assessment will extend beyond individual student performances, encompassing a holistic evaluation of schools. Pegu explained, "It will also assess the performance of schools on areas such as scholastic, co-scholastic, availability and utilization of infrastructure, and community participation."

To facilitate the extensive evaluation, 18,098 external evaluators will be deployed across Assam. Notably, the chief minister, MLAs, the chief secretary, college teachers, and other dignitaries will actively participate as external evaluators, underlining the significance the government attaches to the initiative.

'Gunotsav,' first organized in 2017, has seen four successful rounds of execution since its inception, covering all districts in Assam. The 2024 edition aims to build on this foundation, ensuring that the insights gained contribute to the continuous improvement of the state's education system.