Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to attempt a world record for the largest Bihu dance performance at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium on April 14. The event will feature 11,500 dancers and dholis performing the traditional folk dance of Assam in a single frame, with the goal of registering the achievement in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Assam is going to get the state's largest lake at Silsako, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the news via Twitter. Sarma in his twitter mentioned that “A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati”.