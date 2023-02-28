Assam to attempt Guinness World Record for largest bihu dance with 11,500 performers, informs Chief Minister
India TodayNE | Updated: Mar 1, 2023 12:38 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to attempt a world record for the largest Bihu dance performance at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium on April 14. The event will feature 11,500 dancers and dholis performing the traditional folk dance of Assam in a single frame, with the goal of registering the achievement in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to attempt a world record for the largest Bihu dance performance at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium on April 14. The event will feature 11,500 dancers and dholis performing the traditional folk dance of Assam in a single frame, with the goal of registering the achievement in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Assam is going to get the state's largest lake at Silsako, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the news via Twitter. Sarma in his twitter mentioned that “A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati”.
Assam will soon have the largest lake at Silsako . A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/eST0FkXkDm— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 28, 2023
Mizoram: Amit Shah to inaugurate new Assam Rifles complex on March 17
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new complex of Assam Rifles in Mizoram on March 17, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on February 28.
Mizoram to host G20's Business 20 conference with focus on multilateral partnerships and investment opportunities
#Mizoram to host G20's Business 20 conference with focus on multilateral partnerships and investment opportunitieshttps://t.co/bTYCs3DVRl— India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) February 28, 2023
Assam government to launch drive against sale of power loom gamosa; ban imposed across state
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
The Assam government has taken a strong step in enforcing a complete ban on the manufacture of power-looms of certain traditional handloom textiles.
Assam will soon have largest lake at Silsako in Guwahati
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 announced that soon Guwahati will have the largest lake at Silsako.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today