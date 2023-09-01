Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 1 announced that Assam is on the path to becoming a central hub for medical education in India. With a vision of fostering accessible healthcare and expanding job opportunities, Assam is rapidly increasing its capacity in the medical field.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Assam is on track to have 2,000 MBBS seats and over 1,000 postgraduate (PG) seats. The recent addition of three newly constructed medical colleges in Assam has allowed them to initiate academic sessions simultaneously, marking a pivotal moment in the state's journey towards medical excellence.

The Chief Minister shared his participation in the oath-taking ceremony for medical professionals in Nagaon stating the state's commitment to nurturing a new generation of healthcare experts.

This ambitious endeavor began taking shape on June 27 when CM Sarma declared Assam's intention to evolve into a healthcare hub for South East Asia. Speaking at the third convocation of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, he articulated the government's vision to establish a cutting-edge health education ecosystem.

CM Sarma stated, "Our ambitious plan to establish a cutting-edge health education ecosystem will ensure accessible healthcare and abundant job opportunities to create a New Health Economy. At the third convocation of the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, we witnessed this transformative vision unfold."

CM Sarma shared his excitement on Twitter, stating, "Assam will soon become the healthcare hub for South East Asia. Before 2014, we had only a handful of medical colleges. Now, we aim to have 25. Yesterday was a day dedicated to healthcare — from launching tech-enabled projects to administering convocation oaths for health graduates."