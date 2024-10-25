Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to establish 12 new police stations near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

This initiative aims to enhance coordination with central agencies and bolster security measures in the region.

Process ongoing to establish 12 State Border Outposts while proposals has been received to setup 9 Border Police Stations adjacent to the International Border are being actively considered.

These interventions will come up in the following border districts

- Cachar

- Karimganj

- Dhubri

- South Salmara



Also Read: Assam: Infiltration bid foiled, three illegal Bangladeshi nationals pushed back across border

It is to be mentioned here that in the past two months, Assam's efforts have led to the interception of over 130 illegal immigrants.

The move is part of the state's efforts to strengthen border management and ensure better law enforcement. By setting up these police stations, the government seeks to improve surveillance and communication with national security agencies.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the importance of these developments in maintaining peace and security in Assam.

The new infrastructure is expected to aid in addressing cross-border issues and ensuring the safety of the residents in the border areas.

A potential infiltration bid had been thwarted by the Assam Police on October 22.

In a post shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister praised the state police for their swift and decisive action in preventing illegal entry.

The individuals, identified as Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun, and Rima Khatun, were intercepted during the infiltration attempt and subsequently pushed back across the border.

According to CM Sarma, the Assam Police have maintained a heightened state of vigilance to counteract such illegal cross-border activities. This proactive measure highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to secure the state’s borders and deter unauthorized entry.