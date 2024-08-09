Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on August 9 that the state will soon deposit Rs 10,000 into the accounts of women across Assam. This initiative aims to empower women to engage in small-scale business ventures.

In addition to the direct grant, the scheme includes supplementary support of Rs 25,000 for each beneficiary. Of this amount, Rs 15,000 will be extended as a bank loan, while the remaining Rs 10,000 will be provided by the government to enhance their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Chief Minister Sarma also announced a new initiative to provide Rs 2 lakh to the youth of Assam for entrepreneurial development. This funding is designed to support young entrepreneurs in launching and expanding their business ventures, thereby contributing to the economic growth of the region.