Assam to build 1 km road named after first woman Everest summiteer Rupamoni Gorh

The Assam government will construct a one-kilometre road leading to the residence of Rupamoni Gorh, the first woman from the state to scale Mount Everest, and name the road in her honour, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The decision has been taken to recognise Gorh’s historic achievement and celebrate her determination, courage and contribution to inspiring young people, particularly women, across Assam.

Rupamoni Gorh created history on May 21, 2026, when she became the first woman from Assam to summit Mount Everest as a member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) All-Women’s Everest Expedition.

The proposed road in Lakhimpur will serve as a lasting tribute to her achievement and commemorate a milestone that brought pride to Assam.

The state government said the initiative reflects its focus on recognising individuals whose accomplishments have brought national and international recognition to Assam while encouraging young people to pursue ambitious goals.

Gorh’s journey from Assam to the summit of the world’s highest peak demonstrates how determination, discipline and resilience can help young people overcome challenges and achieve global milestones, the government said.

The naming of the road is also expected to create a lasting symbol of women’s empowerment and inspire future generations to dream bigger and strive for excellence in diverse fields.

By honouring pioneers such as Rupamoni Gorh, the Assam government aims to promote a culture in which individual achievements are recognised and transformed into sources of inspiration for society, particularly the state’s youth.

The initiative comes as the government continues to highlight sporting, cultural and professional achievements by people from Assam as part of its broader vision of building a more aspirational state.