Assam to carry out another eviction drive in Rengma Reserve Forest

The Assam government will launch another eviction drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest, Uriumghat, Golaghat district, on Monday, targeting nearly 2,500 bighas (827 acres) of encroached land.

The Golaghat district administration has finalised arrangements for the operation. This follows a recent large-scale eviction in Uriumghat, which recovered over 10,000 bighas of forest land and removed numerous illegal structures.

On Sunday, a separate eviction drive was carried out in Biswanath district. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said the government is working to secure forests and grazing areas for future generations.

Since the start of the campaign, Assam has reclaimed over 1.29 lakh bighas of government, forest, and VGR/PGR lands statewide. The first phase of the Rengma Reserve Forest drive concluded on August 2, covering areas like Bidyapur and Madhupur, and dismantling illegal structures across high-density encroachment zones, including Pithaghat, Sonaribeel, Doyalpur, Dolonipathar, Kherbari, and Anandapur.

Special Chief Secretary Yadav told the media that the ongoing operation has cleared around 8,900 bighas of protected forest land and removed over 4,000 unauthorised structures.

Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan praised the coordinated efforts, calling the drive essential to curb illegal activity and protect the ecological future of Assam. He also highlighted the potential for the Rengma Reserve Forest to become an eco-tourism destination.

District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta credited meticulous planning and inter-departmental collaboration for the smooth execution of the drive, stressing the need for ongoing field monitoring. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh commended the Assam Police and CRPF for maintaining law and order throughout the operation.