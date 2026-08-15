Assam to commemorate 800 years of Chaolung Sukapha’s arrival with state-wide programme in 2028

Assam will commemorate 800 years of the arrival of Ahom kingdom founder Swargadeo Chao Lung Sukapha in the Brahmaputra Valley with a major state-wide programme in 2028, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Independence Day.

The proposed commemoration will focus on Sukapha’s historical legacy and Assam’s cultural heritage, with the state government planning to showcase the region’s history, traditions and civilisational contributions to audiences across India and abroad.

In a social media post on Independence Day, Sarma said Sukapha holds a “unique and everlasting place” in the history of Assam. He described Sukapha’s arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley as a defining event that initiated a prolonged period of integration, coexistence and unity, contributing to the evolution of Assamese society.

According to historical accounts, Sukapha entered the Brahmaputra Valley in 1228 and subsequently established the Ahom kingdom. The Ahom dynasty ruled large parts of the region for nearly six centuries and left a significant imprint on Assam’s political, social and cultural history.

The Chief Minister said the 800-year milestone would be marked through a major programme aimed at taking Sukapha’s legacy and Assam’s rich cultural heritage to a wider national and international audience.

The proposed celebrations are expected to highlight the historical and cultural contributions associated with the Ahom period, including traditions, cultural practices and institutions that developed during the dynasty’s long rule.

Sukapha is widely regarded as an important figure in the formation of a broader Assamese identity. His arrival and the subsequent expansion of the Ahom kingdom played a significant role in shaping the region’s historical trajectory and cultural interactions.

With the 800th anniversary approaching, the state government is expected to use the occasion to showcase Assam’s historical heritage on national and international platforms. The commemorative programme will seek to connect Sukapha’s legacy with the region’s long history of cultural interaction, integration and coexistence.