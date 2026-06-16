Assam to conduct survey of OBC communities soon: Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar
Assam will soon begin a statewide survey of OBC communities through the Assam Other Backward Classes Commission. The exercise is meant to update socio-economic and demographic data for better targeted welfare planning.
- Assam OBC Commission will collect updated statewide data on listed communities
- The exercise will map socio-economic conditions of backward class groups
- Officials will also examine demographic profiles to guide development measures
Assam will soon undertake a comprehensive survey of communities included under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar has announced.
The minister said the survey will be carried out by the Assam Other Backward Classes Commission to gather updated data on OBC communities across the state.
According to Sarkar, the exercise aims to assess the socio-economic status and demographic profile of communities listed under the OBC category, which will help the government formulate more effective welfare and development policies.
The survey is expected to provide crucial information for planning targeted schemes and ensuring that benefits meant for backward communities reach the intended beneficiaries.
The minister said the process will begin shortly, with the Assam Other Backward Classes Commission entrusted with conducting the survey across the state.
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