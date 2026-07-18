Assam to continue crime crackdown with technology-led policing: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 18 said the state government will continue its crackdown on crime, asserting that the decline in crime figures and improvement in prosecution outcomes reflect the progress made towards building a safer Assam.

Sharing data on the state's criminal justice performance between 2021 and June 2026, Sarma said the government has worked "relentlessly" to strengthen law enforcement and public safety. He added that Assam Police will continue to adopt modern, technology-driven policing practices to sustain the momentum.

According to the figures shared by the chief minister, crime registration declined by 85 per cent, from 1,33,239 cases in 2021 to 20,582 by June 2026. Cases under investigation also dropped by 92 per cent, while the crime rate per lakh population fell from 379 to 112, marking a 70 per cent decline.

The data further showed a significant improvement in the state's prosecution performance. The chargesheet rate increased from 39.4 per cent to 86.6 per cent, while the conviction rate rose from 6.1 per cent to 25.3 per cent during the same period.

"We have worked relentlessly to help build a Surakshit Assam. The drastic decline in crime and improved prosecution rates testify to our progress. The crackdown will continue, with Assam Police adopting modern, technology-driven practices," Sarma said in a post on X.