Assam to continue growth march under Himanta: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's reappointment on Tuesday, May 12, predicting continued progress for the state under his guidance.

Sarma took oath as chief minister for a second straight term, paving the way for the BJP-led NDA's third consecutive government in Assam. The ceremony in Guwahati drew leaders from across the region, with Sawant joining in person to witness the historic moment.

In a post-event message, Sawant highlighted Assam's rich heritage, noting that the land of Srimanta Sankardeva and Veer Lachit Borphukan remains poised for all-round development and prosperity.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for powering a "double-engine" government in the state, aimed at transformative growth and a developed India by 2047.

This swearing-in underscores the BJP's firm grip on Northeast politics, building on Sarma's first-term achievements in infrastructure, flood management, and economic initiatives that boosted Assam's growth rate above the national average.

Sawant extended best wishes to Sarma's team for a productive tenure serving Assam's 35 million residents.