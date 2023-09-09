With mesmerising visuals of a 22 km long line of saplings kept at Khanapara field in Guwahati, Assam is set to create history by planting 1 crore saplings within 2 hours on September 17, 2023.

"On September 17, around 40 lakh members of women self-help groups from across the State would be planting two commercially viable saplings each, taking the total to 80 lakh. The rest (20 lakh or more) would be planted by people belonging to various walks of life such as Anganwadi workers, tea garden workers, government officials, police and forest battalions and members of the general public of the state," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mesmerising visuals of a 22 km long line of saplings kept at Khanapara.



Assam will create history by planting 1 crore saplings within 2 hours on 17th September 2023 @cmpatowary @mkyadava @AmritBrikshya @assamforest pic.twitter.com/bAUBpFhAgJ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 9, 2023

The state’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on September 7 that in total the state government will be aiming to break six old world records in tree plantation and create three new records in the same event.



Also Read: Assam government mulls to set multiple world records with massive sapling plantation drive

According to the Assam government, a total of 9 Guinness World Records will also be attempted as part of the exercise.

The attempts are: largest spiral of saplings; largest number of saplings distributed in a day at one venue; most trees planted in 1 hour; most trees planted in 24 hours; most team planted in 1 hour by a team of 100; largest planted tree mosaic; largest photo album of people planting trees; most pledges taken to plant trees to protect them; largest nature conservation lesson online/offline.

The ambitious tree-planting initiative is slated to take place in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, coinciding with his birth anniversary.