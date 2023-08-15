Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 15 announced that there will be massive administrative reforms in the state within one month.

While addressing a gathering at Khanapara Veterinary Field, CM Sarma said, “Sub-districts will be formed in each constituency. All the important departments will be within these sub-districts”

"There will be one additional deputy commissioner in each sub-district," he added.

Further, the CM asserted that a sub-divisional magistrate and circle officer will be set up under the District Commissioners so that the people do not have to go to the district with the problems in the constituencies, CM Sarma informed.

He further said, “A decision will be taken within two months in case of the districts that have been merged with other existing districts.”



Also Read: Assam government to set up Right to Public Service Commission

The Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma has also decided to set up the 'Right To Public Service Commission' (RTPS) in the state to benefit the public.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an event at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati said, "In this year the state government will be able to set up RTPS Commission with an aim to help the public gain information on services asked from the government."

The chief minister further asserted that RTPS Commission will enable the public to gain access to services which has not been completed in the stipulated time frame as allocated by the state government.

"If a work has not been completed within the stipulated time then the public can approach the RTPS Commission and after the Commission will issue notice to government officials seeking an explanation on the same...and if it comes to the fore that the work/service have not been done due to sheer laziness then the person responsible with the task will have to pay a fine of Rs 100 each day."



