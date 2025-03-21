The Assam government has announced plans to declare Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra, located in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, as a heritage site, marking a significant step toward preserving its cultural and spiritual legacy.

This decision, included in the state budget, is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the neglected Satra, which holds deep historical and religious importance.

The Chief Minister of Assam, who also serves as the president of Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra, has been at the forefront of efforts to restore and promote the Satra. Under his leadership, several initiatives have been undertaken to revive its spiritual and cultural significance. The heritage status is expected to attract more visitors, enhance preservation efforts, and ensure financial support for its development.

Madhab Deb Mahanta, the Deka Satradhikar of the Satra, expressed gratitude for the government’s commitment, emphasising the importance of preserving this site for future generations. He urged collective efforts from both Assam and West Bengal, regardless of regional or communal differences, to protect and promote the Satra’s rich heritage.

Founded in the 16th century during the Koch kingdom, Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra is closely linked to the legacy of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciple Madhavadeva, who both spent their final days there. It is also known as Dahmukutor Than, referring to the ten bhaktas (disciples) of Sankardeva who resided there.