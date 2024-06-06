The Assam government is considering observing May 13 as 'Ku-Xongskar Birudhi' Diwas to honour Birubala Rabha who campaigned against witch hunting.

Birubala Rabha is known for her efforts against witch-hunting in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Birubala Rabha left for the heavenly abode on May 13. In the cabinet meeting that will be held later today, we will decide on whether May 13 can be celebrated as 'Ku-Xongskar Birudhi' Diwas (Anti-Superstition Day) in honour of her legacy. Additionally, a bronze statue of the late Padma Shri achiever will be erected to commemorate her contributions and keep her memory alive."

Meanwhile, taking to platform 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "Padmashree Birubhala Rabha’s life exemplified indomitable courage. Her passing away is a great loss for us. Today at Goalpara, I visited her residence and reiterated that the fight against social evils will continue with greater vigour. This is the biggest tribute to her legacy."



Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to Birubala Rabha, vows to continue fight against superstition

Renowned human rights activist and Padma Shri awardee, Birubala Rabha, who dedicated her life to combating the scourge of witch-hunting, breathed her last this morning at approximately 9:23 am while undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

The Assam Government had previously pledged to cover the expenses for her medical care, demonstrating recognition of her invaluable contributions to society.

The decision to support Rabha's treatment was announced by Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary following his visit to the State Cancer Institute to assess her health last Saturday. Rabha had been admitted to the institute on April 22, 2024, battling cancer in its advanced third stage.