Assam to deploy high-level team to assess rural flood damage in Upper Assam: Atul Bora

Assam Panchayat & Rural Development, Excise, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection & Development Minister Atul Bora on July 27 chaired a high-level review meeting in Guwahati to assess the progress of key rural development programmes and finalise measures for flood-hit districts in Upper Assam.

Following directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bora announced that a high-level delegation from the Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) Department will visit the flood-affected districts to conduct a first-hand assessment of damage to rural infrastructure.

The delegation will work closely with district administrations, Zila Parishads and Panchayat representatives to assess damage to roads, rural housing and community assets under the department's jurisdiction. Further action and reconstruction plans will be taken up based on the team's assessment.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the department's 100-Day Action Plan and flagship schemes, including VB-GRAM-G, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Tea Garden Roads, and the construction of paver block roads in every Gaon Panchayat.

Bora also reviewed the progress of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), highlighting the role of Self-Help Groups in promoting women's empowerment and strengthening rural livelihoods across the state.

The minister urged officials to work with greater urgency and commitment to ensure timely restoration of rural infrastructure and accelerate inclusive development across Assam. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, and other departmental officers.