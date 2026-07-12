Assam to develop integrated sports hub at Amingaon, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 12 announced that the state government is developing the Amingaon Complex in Guwahati as a comprehensive integrated sports hub aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing local talent.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the upcoming facility will include an indoor stadium, cricket stadium, swimming pool, players' hostel, along with several other modern sports amenities.

Sarma said the integrated approach to sports infrastructure development is designed not only to provide world-class training facilities for aspiring athletes but also to create opportunities for Assam to host premier national and international sporting events in the future.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the project reflects the government's commitment to building a strong sporting ecosystem that supports grassroots talent while positioning Assam as an emerging destination for major sporting competitions.