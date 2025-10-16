Assam to develop Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi Khetra through special committee

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Samadhi Khetra of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Sonapur will be developed under the guidance of a government-approved committee.

The announcement comes after the successful completion of the singer’s final rites and cremation, which were accepted by all parties involved.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with preparing the initial blueprint for the project. A specially constituted committee will oversee the planning process and provide recommendations before the government gives final approval.



Also Read: Gauhati High court quashes additional witness order against Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

The committee includes notable members such as Garima Saikia Garg, Palmee Borthakur, Semanta Gautam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Biren Singha, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Pranjal Saikia, Pulak Banerjee, Dulal Manki, and Tarali Sarma, with Sudarshan Thakur, Joint Secretary of Sankardev Kalakhetra, appointed as the head.

The Assam government will review and approve the committee’s suggestions in the coming months, ensuring that the memorial reflects the respect and admiration that Zubeen Garg continues to inspire among his followers.