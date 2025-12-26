Assam to distribute ADRE appointment letters in January

The Assam government will hand out appointment letters to successful candidates from the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) in early January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 26.

Grade IV recruits will receive their letters on January 9, followed by Grade III appointees the next day. Both ceremonies will take place at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, beginning at 10:00 am.

The Chief Minister made the announcement through a post on the social media platform X, directing all selected candidates to attend the distribution programme on their designated dates.

The ADRE exercise represents one of the state government's major recruitment drives, aimed at filling thousands of vacancies across various departments. The staggered distribution schedule suggests a significant number of appointments will be formalised during the two-day event.

Candidates are expected to attend the stadium venue in person to collect their official documentation, marking the final step in the lengthy recruitment process that has seen lakhs of aspirants compete for government positions across Assam.