Assam to distribute over 3 lakh bicycles to class 9 students: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state government’s decision to distribute more than 3 lakh bicycles to Class 9 students across Assam, aiming to improve school accessibility and encourage students to continue their education.

Sharing the information on 10, Sarma said the initiative would make daily journeys to school easier, safer and more dependable for students.

According to the Chief Minister, the bicycle distribution programme is expected to help improve regular school attendance, reduce dropouts and strengthen access to secondary education.

The initiative also aims to support students in continuing their academic journey towards higher secondary education.

The announcement comes in line with an Assam Cabinet decision, with the programme focusing on reducing transportation-related barriers and encouraging greater participation in school education across the state.